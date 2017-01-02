Olivier Giroud provides early contender for goal of the year

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Olivier Giroud may have just produced the goal of the year in a game played on January 1.

The Arsenal striker scored a scorpian goal with his left ankle to put Arsenal up 1-0 in the 17th minute of today's English Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. the movement began from deep in Arsenal's half before four quick passes found Alexis Sánchez on the edge of the box before he sent in a cross to the Frenchman. Despite having two defenders tracking him Giroud completed the tricky flick to score his six goal in his last four starts.

Giroud's goal came just a day after Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his own version of the 'scorpion kick'.

Alex Iwobi added a second after halftime to secure a 2-0 victory for the Gunners and moved the London side back into third place on 40 points, three behind second-placed Liverpool and nine back from leaders Chelsea.





Unquestionably the best goal scored this year #Giroud — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 1, 2017

Olivier giroud stop that .that's one of the best goals I've ever seen. Naughty .. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 1, 2017

Olivier Giroud just scored one of the all-time great Premier League goals. Everyone is on their feet. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 1, 2017





- NZ Herald