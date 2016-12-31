Serena Williams pulls out of another media appearance

Serena Williams has pulled out of another scheduled media appearance in Auckland today, meaning the American star will not face any press until after her first round match on Monday.

Williams was scheduled to be part of a brief question and answer session on Sunday after a charity exhibition hit with sister Venus and All Black brothers Julian and Ardie Savea.

However, Williams pulled the pin at the last minute earlier this afternoon, which came as a surprise to organisers of the charity event.

On Friday the 35-year-old also cancelled an extended media opportunity with sponsors Gatorade, saying that she needed to priortise her practice schedule.

It is believed that Serena now won't face any media until after her first round match on Monday night.

It's an unusual situation - believed to be unprecedented for the Auckland tournament.

Every other big name that has graced Auckland in the past, including Maria Sharapova, Lindsay Davenport, Ana Ivanovic, Caroline Wozniacki and Venus - have always done at least one media appearance (and usually more) before the tournament.

@ardiesavea & @juliansavea7 getting ready to face the Williams sisters in this afternoons Exhibition match pic.twitter.com/u5VOysMMQX — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) December 31, 2016

- NZ Herald