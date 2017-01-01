8:17am Sun 1 January
Most awkward phone-in ever? Usain Bolt calls TV show after Manchester United win

Usain Bolt. Photo / Photosport
Manchester United's comeback win against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on New Year's Eve was so enthralling, it prompted Olympic sprinting legend Usain Bolt to call the club's post-match radio phone-in on MUTV.

United overcame a 0-1 deficit with two goals in two minutes late in the game, but few at the club expected the performance to receive such an endorsement from one of United's most illustrious supporters.

MUTV presenter Mandy Henry admitted afterwards that they didn't think the caller was the real deal until Bolt confirmed his call on Twitter.

Moving through a series of callers as she discussed the match, Henry said: "Our next caller is in Jamaica, we're heading over there to speak to Usain - it's not Usain Bolt is it?"

"It is Usain Bolt, it is Usain Bolt," the caller assured.


He elaborated that he was very happy to see the side emulate the late-scoring heroics of successful Man Utd sides of years gone by.

"They really came through, as if it was the old Manchester United," Bolt said.

The 'triple-triple' Olympic sprint champion later verified on social media that it was indeed he who had made an appearance on the show.

"Come on lad of course it was me on Man Utd TV just now," he wrote in a post to his official Twitter profile.


- Daily Telegraph UK

