Tennis: Serena Williams shakes her booty on Waiheke Island

Not only is Serena Williams the highest paid sportswoman in the world, she can dance too.

The 35-year-old has posted a short video of her getting down on a New Zealand beach, believed to be on Waiheke Island, on her Instagram account this evening.

The clip shows her shaking her booty in a pair of denim cut-off short shorts, her hair and grey coat flapping in the wind.

The tennis player is here to play in next week's ASB Classic tournament.

Earlier today Williams' fiance Alexis Ohanian posted a photo on his own Instagram account of a beach on the Hauraki Gulf island.

He captioned the snap, "Just #WaihekeIsland things. Brb civilization" (sic).

Sources close to Williams yesterday told the Herald that she would pay a fleeting visit to some of the popular beaches west of Auckland today, before heading to Waiheke Island for lunch.

Williams arrived in Auckland yesterday morning, flanked by security guards, stopping only briefly to answer questions from the media at the airport.

Tomorrow, Williams and her sister Venus will play a charity tennis match with the All Blacks sensations and brothers Ardie and Julian Savea.

A video posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:00pm PST

The sisters are also expected to attend a VIP ASB Classic launch to be held in Mission Bay on Sunday night.

Hours after touching down here, she revealed on Reddit that she and Ohanian, who co-founded the site, were engaged.

And ASB Classic organisers confirmed to the Herald yesterday afternoon that Ohanian is in New Zealand too.

"I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome," Williams, 35, wrote on her verified Reddit account.

"To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance."

She continued: "But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And r/isaidyes."

Ohanian also shared the Reddit post on Facebook, simply writing, "She said yes."

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Ohanian, a New Yorker, has a net worth of US$6 million, although that's small compared with his fiancee's estimated US$150m fortune.

His personal motto is "making the world suck less" and he's invested in more than 200 small businesses, each of which he vets personally to ensure they chime with his creedo.

He is also the author of the bestselling 2013 book Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed, which looks at how Reddit was formed and includes his belief that the internet can be harnessed for good.

He's been included twice on Forbes' influential 30 Under 30 list.

The couple first met in 2015 at a lunch and started dating in October of that year.

- NZ Herald