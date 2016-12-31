Cricket: It's a sweep - New Zealand dismantle Bangladesh

By Andrew Alderson, at Saxton Oval

In their first bat together in an international, Kane Williamson and Neil Broom dismantled Bangladesh to help New Zealand win the final one-day international by eight wickets in the 42nd over and take the series 3-0 in Nelson.

The result is a boost to their ODI prospects for the summer with a return Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia and five matches against South Africa marked on the schedule.

New Zealand have never lost an ODI to Bangladesh in 10 fixtures at home.

With Martin Guptill straining his left hamstring, Williamson and Broom came together at 16 for one in the third over. Tom Latham had been trapped lbw in the second, and a sense of vulnerability prevailed when Broom was dropped on nought by first slip Imrul Kayes from Mustifizur Rahman off his fifth ball.

The pair's partnership of 179 was a record for any wicket against Bangladesh and surpassed the best for the second wicket against any country.

The previous holders had been Williamson and Guptill with 159 last summer against Pakistan.

Broom made 97 off as many balls and Williamson finished on 95 off 116.

To paraphrase Ian Dury and the Blockheads, they hit the tourists with their rhythm sticks. Williamson was delicate and precise; it wouldn't surprise if he'd asked the 12th men for a scalpel. Broom, coming off his maiden ODI century on Thursday, offered control and grunt; it wouldn't surprise if he'd requested a sledgehammer.

Irrespective, the brain and brawn combination made compelling viewing. Light rain fell at various stages, but New Zealand gave the tentacles of the Duckworth-Method a wide berth. Once established, Williamson and Broom ensured Bangladesh needed to take at least two wickets for parity once the game became live beyond the 20th over of the second innings.

The hand of Broom also provided a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's innings as he executed what's sure to be one of the most celebrated catches of the summer.

If anyone fancies a hunting trip, Broom's the man to take if you want to lock a target into the crosshairs.

After Bangladesh won the toss, Imrul Kayes and Tamim Iqbal built a century stand. That gave the visitors the perfect platform from which to construct a competitive total.

Instead they finished on 236 for nine.

Mitchell Santner dropped fractionally short for the second ball of the 22nd over and Imrul had an agricultural lash. The ball flew high and fine behind the wicket. Broom sprinted 15m to his right from short third man and threw out an arm. The ball stuck.

The emotion of his teammates was palpable, having toiled through several plans to secure a wicket. Bangladesh were 102 for one.

New Zealand munched on a steady diet of wickets from there. All the bowlers were successful as a tourniquet was applied to the Bangladeshi run flow. Santner, with two for 38 from his allotment, returned the best figures.

Williamson employed a smart strategy by opting for bowlers capable of taking the pace off the ball where possible. With Jimmy Neesham and Matt Henry conceding more than a run a ball he used 28 overs of spin. Neither he, Santner nor Jeetan Patel - playing his first ODI since October 2009 - went for more than four runs an over.

The highlights reel also featured Broom pouching Tamim for 59 from 88 balls in a similar spot - this time using a double reverse cup - from a miscue against Neesham.

With the two architects to the visitors' innings gone, other wickets crumbled.

Broom didn't have exclusive rights to fielding gems.

Luke Ronchi shed a glove and produced a Michael Jackson moment, dashing to silly mid-off wearing one white inner. He underarmed at the non-striker stumps. In a Thriller of a race, Shakib Al Hasan was unable to Beat It.

Bangladesh repeated a failing of the second match, unable to build on a decent top order partnership. The stuffing was knocked out of their middle order, losing seven wickets for 77 in 18.3 overs.​

