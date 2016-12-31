Good draw for Serena WIlliams, Kiwi gets legend

Serena Williams has received a kind draw at the ASB Classic, while Kiwi youngster Jade Lewis will take on one of the icons of the sport in her first WTA match.

Williams will play Frenchman Pauline Parmentier in her opening match in Auckland, which is expected to be on Monday.

The experienced Parmentier is a good competitor - who gets a lot of balls back - but shouldn't offer too much resistance to the legendary American.

The chips also fell kindly for Williams in the rest of the draw.

Third seed Caroline Wozniacki was placed on the other side of the field - which means Williams will only play the Dane if they both reach the final - and they are also two qualifiers in the American's quarter of the draw.

But probably the biggest talking point of the draw was around Lewis, who will face Venus Williams in her first round match.

It's as tough as they come for the New Zealander, who only recently celebrated her 18th birthday.

It will be Lewis' first match at this level, and the presence of the seven time major winner Venus means it is sure to be a memorable one.

"It's a tough draw for Jade but I think she will also be positive about it," said ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge. "It's an amazing opportunity for her. Obviously Venus is going to be the favourite but Jade has nothing to lose, which is probably a good situation to be in."

Fellow Kiwi Marina Erakovic was also handed a tough opponent first up, drawn against highly rated Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko (world No 44) is one of only six teenagers inside the top 100 and has already reached two WTA tour finals.

Wozniacki faces American Nicole Gibbs while the clash between Ana Konjuh and Kirsten Flipkens should be one of the highlights of the first round.

