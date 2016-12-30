UFC 207: Blink and you'll miss Ronda Rousey's weigh in

Ronda Rousey has largely been a ghost during UFC 207 fight week, going out of her way to avoid the media.

Not much changed when the time came for Rousey to officially weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

In front of a packed room, Rousey was the first fighter to hit the scales, flanked by head coach Edmond Tarverdyan and nutritionist Mike Dolce.

Rousey stepped on the scale for the first time since UFC 193 and hit the mark at 135 pounds before quickly jumping down and making a swift exit.

There was no smiling or posing, Rousey meant business, did what she had to and then disappeared in seconds.

Ronda Rousey at 135. There and gone #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/cX5VXJ14n1 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

Shortly after, Rousey's opponent Amanda Nunes also hit the scale at 135 pounds.

Women's bantamweight champion Nunes seemed to be in good spirits as she weighed in for the first time as the defending champion after defeating Miesha Tate to win the title back at UFC 200.

Amanda Nunes at 135. Main event is official! #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/NWeidToWvv — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

Two fighters missed weight, including former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks, who failed to make weight for the second fight in a row.

Hendricks came in at 173.5 pounds - two and a half pounds over the welterweight limit at 171 pounds for a non-title fight.

UFC 207: NUNES VS ROUSEY WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Ronda Rousey (135)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135)

TJ Dillashaw (136) vs. John Lineker (135.25)

Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (171)

Louis Smolka (125.5) vs. Ray Borg (129.5)

Johny Hendricks (173.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Mike Pyle (170) vs. Alex Garcia (170.5)

Brandon Thatch (170) vs. Niko Price (170)

Tim Means (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170.5)