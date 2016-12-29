Serena Williams pulls out of only public appearance in Auckland

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Serena Williams has pulled out of her only public appearance in Auckland today as news of her engagement spreads like wildfire around the globe.

The world tennis No. 1 was to have taken part in a "novel and fun media opportunity" run by sponsors Gatorade this afternoon at the Merton Road Tennis Centre in Glen Innes.

But shortly after news broke that Williams had announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Gatorade advised media that "we have just had news through from Serena's team that she has had to regretfully withdraw from this sponsor opportunity".

"We have been informed that Serena has been unable to practice for the last three days in USA and accordingly she does not have sufficient time to obligate to this promotion as her main priority is to prepare and practice today.

"Serena and her team were quite excited about the promotion, but her priority is to ensure she is as well prepared as possible for the tournament."

Williams would have likely faced a media circus at the promotion with questions about her engagement certain to have dominated.

- NZ Herald