Tennis great Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams has arrived in New Zealand - and promptly announced she is engaged.

The world's highest paid sportswoman will marry Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

She broke the news on Reddit in the form of a poem which emerged within hours of her arriving in Auckland for next week's ASB Classic tournament.

Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

She revealed Ohanian, 33, had proposed in Rome.

"I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome," Williams, 35, wrote on her verified Reddit account.

"To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance."

She continued: "But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And r/isaidyes."

Ohanian also shared the Reddit post on Facebook, simply writing, "She said yes."

Williams and Ohanian have up to now kept their relationship off social media.

Williams has long been one of world sport's most eligible women.

She has dated a number of professional sportsmen from America's major league competitions such as the NBA, MBL and NFL.

Her most recent beau was Bulgarian professional tennis player Grigor Dimitrov who has been ranked as high as No. 8 in the world.

She has also been linked with powerful men from the music, movie and television industry.

There are claims she had a fling with Irish actor Colin Farrell in 2006 and she also briefly dated For Your Love actor Hosea Chanchez and rapper Common. She also had a relationship with X-Men director Brett Ranter.

- NZ Herald