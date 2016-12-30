Boxing: American heavyweight Jarrell Miller calls out Joseph Parker

American heavyweight Jarrell Miller has described Joseph Parker as "a bum" and called out other possible challengers for the WBO title.

Parker won the WBO title, previously vacated by Tyson Fury, after beating Mexico's Andy Ruiz in Auckland in early December.

28-year-old Miller currently stands undefeated, with a record of 18 wins and one draw.

"I would go anywhere to go fight that bum," Miller told Sky Sports UK.

"I don't care if it's in New Zealand, I don't care if it's in Botswana, I don't care if it's in Morocco, I don't care if it's in Vegas, or on his doorstep.

"I'm going to find that boy and beat him."

Miller, ranked fourth amongst WBO heavyweights, also said that he deserves the first shot at Parker's title ahead of British fighters Hughie Fury and David Price.

"It seems Hughie Fury wants nothing to do with me, so all of a sudden they say he's mandatory - he's not mandatory.

"David Price who? Mr Bozo, chinny man? Come on, this guy has got to get a couple of wins under his belt against top 10 contenders, or at least get his name out there before he can be considered for a world title shot.

"I think that's ludicrous at this point, even to put me and his name in the same sentence is ridiculous right now."

Duco owner David Higgins is currently in talks with American boxing promoter Bob Arum, plotting the best path for Parker. Arum and his promotion company Top Rank has a deal with Duco to promote Parker in the United States.

"Everything everyone is hearing is true. Bob Arum does have me in mind to fight Joseph Parker for the WBO title, but of course these bums come out of the woodwork now, because Joseph Parker didn't look so great in his last fight. Everybody is trying to get a shot at him now when they don't deserve it," Miller said.