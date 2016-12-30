US skier Shiffrin leads slalom, eyes 3rd WCup win in 3 days

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) " Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest time in the opening leg of a women's World Cup slalom on Thursday despite coming close to missing a gate twice.

The American was 0.1 off the lead before finding enough speed in the bottom section of the Panorama course to beat Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia by 0.09 seconds.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland shared third with defending World Cup slalom champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden, both trailing Shiffrin by 0.59.

Shiffrin, who has won all 11 World Cup slaloms she competed in since February 2015, is chasing her third win in three days after triumphing in two giant slaloms on the same course.