South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday at tea on Day 4 of the first cricket test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St. George's Park:
Stephen Cook c Chandimal b Chameera 117
Dean Elgar c Mathews b Lakmal 52
Hashim Amla lbw b Pradeep 48
JP Duminy c Mathews b De Silva 25
Faf du Plessis not out 67
Temba Bavuma c Mendis b De Silva 8
Quinton de Kock lbw b Herath 69
Extras: (5b, 2lb, 3w, 10nb) 20
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets dec.) 406
Overs: 90.5
Fall of wickets: 1-116, 2-221, 3-245, 4-267, 5-277, 6-406.
Did not bat: Vernon Philander, Kyle Abbott, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 18-2-64-1, Nuwan Pradeep 14-0-65-1 (1w, 4nb), Angelo Mathews 4-0-10-0, Dushmantha Chameera 15-0-85-1 (2w, 2nb), Rangana Herath 24.5-1-84-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 15-0-91-2.
Dimuth Karunaratne run out Duminy/De Kock 43
Kaushal Silva not out 48
Kusal Perera c De Kock b Maharaj 6
Kusal Mendis not out 14
Extras: (4b, 1lb, 2w) 7
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 118
Overs: 45.
Fall of wickets: 1-87, 2-93.
Still to bat: Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.
Bowling: Vernon Philander 11-5-19-0, Kyle Abbott 14-3-27-0 (1w), Kagiso Rabada 9-3-28-0 (1w), Keshav Maharaj 11-1-39-1.
Toss: South Africa.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.
Reserve umpire Shaun George stood in for Rod Tucker as TV umpire on Day 2.
