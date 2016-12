Add 2017 Sports Calendar

OCTOBER

1, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia " auto racing, F1, Malaysian GP.

2-8, Beijing " tennis, ATP-WTA, China Open.

2-8, Tokyo " tennis, ATP, Japan Open.

2-8, Tashkent, Uzbekistan " tennis, WTA, Tashkent Open.

5-8, Beijing " golf, US LPGA Tour, Alisports Reignwood.

5-8, Scotland " golf, European Tour, Dunhill Links Championship.

6-8, Spain " auto racing, WRC, Spanish Rally.

8, Suzuka, Japan " auto racing, F1, Japanese GP.

9-15, Shanghai " tennis, ATP, Shanghai Masters.

9-15, Hong Kong " tennis, WTA, Hong Kong Open.

9-15, Linz, Austria " tennis, WTA, Linz Open.

9-15, Tianjin, China " tennis, WTA, Tianjin Open.

12-15, Italy " golf, European Tour, Italian Open.

13-15, Incheon, South Korea " golf, US LPGA Tour, KEB Hana Bank Championship.

15-22, Mexico City " archery, world championships.

16-22, Antwerp, Belgium " tennis, ATP, European Open.

16-22, Moscow " tennis, ATP-WTA, Kremlin Cup.

16-22, Stockholm " tennis, ATP, Stockholm Open.

Continued below.

16-22, Luxembourg " tennis, WTA, Luxembourg Open.

17-18, Europe " football, Champions League group matches.

19-22, Sotogrande, Spain " golf, European Tour, Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

20-22,Taipei, Taiwan " golf, US LPGA Tour, Taiwan Championship.

21, Brisbane, Australia " rugby, Bledisloe Cup: Australia vs. New Zealand.

22, Austin, Texas " auto racing, F1, United States GP.

23-29, Basel, Switzerland " tennis, ATP, Swiss Indoors.

23-29, Vienna, Austria " tennis, ATP, Erste Bank Open 500.

23-29, Singapore " tennis, WTA Finals.

26-29, tbc " golf, WGC, HSBC Champions.

27, Melbourne, Australia " rugby league, World Cup: Australia vs. England.

27-29, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia " golf, US LPGA Tour, Sime Darby.

27-29, Britain " auto racing, WRC, British Rally.

28, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Australia " rugby league, World Cup: Papua New Guinea vs. Wales, New Zealand vs. Samoa, Fiji vs. United States.

29, Mexico City " auto racing, F1, Mexican GP.

29, Australia " rugby league, World Cup: Scotland vs. Tonga, Ireland vs. Italy, France vs. Lebanon.

30-Nov. 5, Paris " tennis, ATP, Paris Masters.

31-Nov. 1, Europe " football, Champions League group matches.

NOVEMBER

2-5, Antalya, Turkey " golf, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open.

3, Canberra, Australia " rugby league, World Cup: Australia vs. France.

3-5, Ibaraki, Japan " golf, US LPGA Tour, Japan Classic.

4, New Zealand, Australia " rugby league, World Cup: New Zealand vs. Scotland, Samoa vs. Tonga, England vs. Lebanon.

5, Papua New Guinea, Australia " rugby league, World Cup: Papua New Guinea vs. Ireland, Italy vs. United States, Fiji vs. Wales.

9-12, Sun City, South Africa " golf, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge.

10, Canberra, Australia " rugby league, World Cup: Fiji vs. Italy.

10-12, Hainan Island, China " golf, US LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA.

11, Australia, New Zealand " rugby league, World Cup: Samoa vs. Scotland, New Zealand vs. Tonga, Australia vs. Lebanon.

11, Paris " rugby, France vs. New Zealand.

11, London " rugby, England vs. Argentina.

11-12, tbd " tennis, Fed Cup final.

12, Sao Paulo " auto racing, F1, Brazilian GP.

12, Papua New Guinea, Australia " rugby league, World Cup: Papua New Guinea vs. United States, England vs. France, Wales vs. Ireland.

13-19, London " tennis, ATP Finals.

16-19, Dubai, United Arab Emirates " golf, European Tour, World Tour Championship.

17, Darwin, Australia " rugby league, World Cup quarterfinal.

17-19, Naples, Florida " golf, US LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship.

17-19, Australia " auto racing, WRC, Australian Rally.

18, New Zealand " rugby league, World Cup quarterfinals.

18, Edinburgh, Scotland " rugby, Scotland vs. New Zealand.

18, London " rugby, England vs. Australia.

19, Melbourne, Australia " rugby league, World Cup quarterfinal.

21-22, Europe " football, Champions League group matches.

23-27, Brisbane, Australia " cricket, 1st Ashes test.

24, Brisbane, Australia " rugby league, World Cup semifinal.

24-26, tbd " tennis, Davis Cup final.

25, Auckland, New Zealand " rugby league, World Cup semifinal.

25, Cardiff, Wales " rugby, Wales vs. New Zealand.

25, London " rugby, England vs. Samoa.

26, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates " auto racing, F1, United Arab Emirates GP.

DECEMBER

1, Moscow " football, 2018 World Cup draw.

2, Brisbane, Australia " rugby league, World Cup final.

2-6, Adelaide, Australia " cricket, 2nd Ashes test.

5-6, Europe " football, Champions League group matches.

14-18, Perth, Australia " cricket, 3rd Ashes test.

26-30, Melbourne, Australia " cricket, 4th Ashes test.