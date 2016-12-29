South Africa 406-6 declared for 487-run lead over Sri Lanka

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " South Africa declared its second innings on 406-6 less than an hour into Day 4 of the first cricket test against Sri Lanka on Thursday, with captain Faf du Plessis deciding a lead of 487 runs was enough to now press for victory.

Du Plessis was 67 not out, and made his declaration when partner Quinton de Kock was given out lbw for 69. That ended their overnight stand of 129 off 158 balls, the third century partnership of South Africa's second innings.

Stephen Cook top-scored with 117 on Day 3, sharing century stands with Dean Elgar (52) and Hashim Amla (48) to put the Proteas in a dominant position in the series opener.

Sri Lanka's bowlers struggled, with part-time spinner Dhananjaya de Silva returning the best figures of 2-91.