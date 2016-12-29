10:09pm Thu 29 December
South Africa declares on 406-6, a lead of 487 over Sri Lanka

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " South Africa declared its second innings on 406-6 on day 4 of the first test at St. George's Park on Thursday, setting Sri Lanka 488 to win.

___

South Africa 1st innings: 286 (JP Duminy 63, Stephen Cook 59; Suranga Lakmal 5-63, Rangana Herath 2-48).

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 205 (Dhananjaya de Silva 43, Angelo Mathews 39; Vernon Philander 5-45, Kyle Abbott 3-63).

South Africa 2nd innings: 406-6 declared in 90.5 overs (Stephen Cook 117, Quinton de Kock 69, Faf du Plessis 67 not out; Dhananjaya de Silva 2-91).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

