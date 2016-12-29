7:09pm Thu 29 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday at stumps on the rain-affected fourth day of the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Matt Renshaw b Yasir 10

David Warner c Sarfraz b Wahab 144

Usman Khawaja c Sarfraz b Wahab 97

Steve Smith not out 100

Peter Handscomb c Sami b Sohail 54

Nic Maddinson b Yasir 22

Matthew Wade c Asad b Sohail 9

Mitchell Starc not out 7

Extras (1b, 8lb, 13nb) 22

Total: (for six wickets) 465

Overs: 113.5. Batting time: 524 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-244, 3-282,4-374, 5-433, 6-454.

To bat: Josh Hazelwood, Nathan Lyon, and Jackson Bird.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 27-5-74-0 (1nb), Sohail Khan 23.5-7-86-2, Yasir Shah 34-2-150-2, Wahab Riyaz 27-3-135-2 (12nb), Azhar Ali 2-0-11-0.

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

Television umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 29 Dec 2016 19:58:04 Processing Time: 19ms