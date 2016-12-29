Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday at stumps on the rain-affected fourth day of the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Matt Renshaw b Yasir 10

David Warner c Sarfraz b Wahab 144

Usman Khawaja c Sarfraz b Wahab 97

Steve Smith not out 100

Peter Handscomb c Sami b Sohail 54

Nic Maddinson b Yasir 22

Matthew Wade c Asad b Sohail 9

Mitchell Starc not out 7

Extras (1b, 8lb, 13nb) 22

Total: (for six wickets) 465

Overs: 113.5. Batting time: 524 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-244, 3-282,4-374, 5-433, 6-454.

To bat: Josh Hazelwood, Nathan Lyon, and Jackson Bird.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 27-5-74-0 (1nb), Sohail Khan 23.5-7-86-2, Yasir Shah 34-2-150-2, Wahab Riyaz 27-3-135-2 (12nb), Azhar Ali 2-0-11-0.

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

Television umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.