6:37pm Thu 29 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 67 runs in 2nd ODI

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 67 runs in the second one-day international at Saxton Oval on Thursday to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series:

____

New Zealand 251 (Neil Broom 109 not out, Luke Ronchi 35; Masrafe Mortaza 3-49, Taskin Ahmed 2-45, Shakib Al Hasan 2-45).

Bangladesh 184 (Imrul Kayes 59, Sabbir Rahman 38; Kane Williamson 3-22, Trent Boult 2-26, Tim Southee 2-33).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 29 Dec 2016 18:37:51 Processing Time: 21ms