Samir Nasri could face doping investigation after tweets about Drip Doctors

French midfielder Samir Nasri is under investigation by the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency, after being named by a Los Angeles clinic as a recipient of a intravenous vitamin treatment.

"Following the publication of this information, the agency launched an investigation to find out what the treatment is," a source from the AEPSAD agency told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The presence of a sportsman in a clinic like this is suspicious, as such."

We provided @SamNasri19 a concierge Immunity IV Drip to keep him hydrated & in top health during his busy soccer season with @SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/bfDNeM5vQu — Drip Doctors (@DripDoctors) December 27, 2016

The probe was initiated after the Los Angeles-based Drip Doctors clinic tweeted that it had treated Nasri, , on loan to La Liga club Sevilla from Manchester City, saying its Immunity Drip IV would allow the French player to stay hydrated and on top form throughout the tough season.

The report went viral, when Nasri's twitter account was hacked, after that initial post.

Drip Doctors say they specialise in, not only intravenous vitamin therapy and hydration, but also anti-aging and cosmetic enhancements.

The drip treatment Nasri allegedly received includes vitamins C and B, amino acid lysine and zinc, all combined with "specially formulated nutrients to help combat superbugs and common viruses".

The Spanish Anti-Doping Agency was in contact with "all parties", the source said.

Earlier this week, Nasri was caught in a Twitter row over whether he romped with the medic who gave him the IV drip.

A bizarre series of his tweets claimed he bedded the woman in his hotel suite as part of a "full sexual service", The Sun reports.

But Nasri then insisted his account had been hacked by his girl-friend, "as she thinks I am cheating on her, which I am not".

- news.com.au