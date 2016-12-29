Ronda Rousey shares pic comparison before UFC comeback

Ronda Rousey has plenty of people doubting her UFC comeback, with an unusual preparation fuelling theories she'll either be prepared incredibly well or poorly.

The former champion just hit back at any doubts over her physical condition in the most emphatic way possible, posting a body comparison shot to her Instagram account.

Picture on the left taken 5 days prior to #RouseyVsZingano Picture on right take 5 days prior to #RouseyVsNunes #FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 Pics by @jeffbottari A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

The shot on the left is Rosy in February 2015, just before she took on Cat Zingano at UFC 184 ... and tapped her out via armbar in an astonishing 14 seconds, defending her bantamweight title for the fourth of five times.

The shot on the right, where she looks superbly conditioned and is noticeably trimmer, is now - right before her comeback fight against bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

#FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 Pic by @ewillphoto A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:33am PST

Rousey's remarkable body transformation since her stunning KO defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Melbourne last year was highlighted last week. She has since shared several other impressive training images to her Instagram.

#FearTheReturn #dec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 pic by @ewillphoto A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

Opinions have varied wildly on how Rosy will perform, after more than a year out of the Octagon and with other parts of her career having taken priority recently.

Yet, the former Olympic judo medallist insists this fight, for which she has shunned the most media and public commitments, has her full attention, given it's her shot at redemption for the Holm loss.

#FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 #RouseyVsNunes #UFC207 Pic by @ewillphoto A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:16pm PST

"Fighting is my life and I need to do it again," she told a Countdown to UFC 207 special.

"After going through all of that [defeat], I have a much bigger point to make this time.

"I have more experience [than Nunes] being under the most pressure possible and the pressure's different. I'm still the greatest fighter in the world."

However, Rosy admitted she still "grieved" the Holm loss and its ramifications.

"I'm still grieving the person that could have won it all," she said. "But I have to live up to the fact that I'm not her, that's just who I'd like to be.

"And instead I'm what I need to be for myself and everyone else. You have to go through those stages of acceptance and renewed optimism.

"I'm coming back to win this title for the people that believed in me. Everything in my whole life that I've always worked for, everything depends on it.

"Everything is at stake."

Rosy said she had keenly felt the criticism that followed her UFC dethroning.

"I hear so many of the worst things anyone could ever even imagine to say about me every single day," she said.

"Thousands of times, people are trying to reach me and say these negative things. People like to see people rise, because they want to see people fall, because they want to feel like they're human like they are.

"That's why we have this cycle of raise people up and then we crash down."

- news.com.au