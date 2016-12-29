2:00pm Thu 29 December
Joel Eriksson-Ek scores twice, Sweden beats Switzerland 4-2

MONTREAL (AP) " Minnesota Wild prospect Joel Eriksson-Ek broke a tie with 5:08 left with his second goal of the game and Sweden beat Switzerland 4-2 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey championship.

Lias Andersson and Lucas Carlsson also scored to help Sweden improve to 2-0-0 and take the Group A lead.

Carl Grundstrom set up the go-ahead goal, recovering the puck behind the Swiss net and sliding a backhand pass to Eriksson-Ek. Carlsson completed the scoring on a slap shot with 2:49 to go.

Jonas Siegenthaler and Calvin Thurkauf had power-play goals for Switzerland (1-1-0).

In the only other game Wednesday, the United States faced Slovakia in Toronto in Group B.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

