The best sports quotes of 2016 - Part 2

It's been a helluva sporting year and what better way to look back on 2016 than through the words of the combatants themselves?

Here's your quotes of the year, category by category.

DATING ADVICE

Cricket legend Shane Warne, on being on Tinder: "It gets quite lonely at times, when you travel all the time.

"There's one or two nights a week when you haven't got your kids and you haven't got your mates, and you just want to chill. It's nice to share things with someone.

"Say how you're feeling about things, how their day was. Cuddling up on the couch, I like that stuff."

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt, on his love life and why he won't be settling down anytime soon, despite the fact he has a girlfriend: "You get famous, there's so much pressure of girls wanting you.

"And for you to get married at 21, you have not lived one bit. It's hard for you to stay with one woman, because girls are literally just throwing themselves at you."



Kiwi runner Nick Willis confesses to a former pornography addiction that he conquered with the help of his wife: "Sierra showed a great amount of grace with me.

"We decided to beat it together. We talked openly about the issues of sex trafficking, abuse of women, objectification of women and accessibility of pornography for young people on cell phones."

Race commentator at the Olympic 1500m final, where Willis claimed a bronze medal: "All credit to Nick Willis, because Willis was the man who turned that into such an incredible climax."

PHILOSOPY LESSONS



Rich Ball, son of Mabel, after the 108-year-old Chicago Cub fan died days after the team finally recaptured the World Series: "The cruel irony, the almost unbelievable irony, is that the person who waits and waits and waits, after it happens, says: 'I've done what I've got to do and I'm out of here'.

"It ain't funny, but it's funny."



Cate McGregor, cricket writer and broadcaster, about the Australian cricket team's woes: "We're all using the word 'crisis' today.

"When you've got no-one with fresh drinking water in Aleppo, you need to get some perspective back."



Eddie Jones, at the beginning of the year, on his future as England coach: "In terms of what happens to me, it's not my decision.

"If we don't deliver, the only thing they'll be asking me is what time does your flight leave."



League star Sam Thaiday,after a tough Queensland Origin win: "It's a bit like losing your virginity ... it wasn't very nice, but we got the job done."



IOC President Thomas Bach, on allegations of Russian doping at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics: "A shocking new dimension in doping with an unprecedented level of criminality."



Whistleblower Yulia Stepanova, who exposed Russia's state-backed oping programme: "I don't consider myself a traitor.

"I simply revealed the shameful truth, which our country doesn't want to confront, and the only reason I told the truth about it all was to try and put a stop to it."



Benji Marshall, on rejecting a $NZ311,000 contract offer from the Dragons: "I know I'm worth more than that."

He later signed for Brisbane for less than a third of the Dragons offer.



Jarryd Hayne's bizarre response to casual criticism of the cross-code star: "When you read the bible, you realise everyone hated Jesus.

"He could have easily lost the plot and lost his shit, but he kept it together."



FUNNIES



Andrew Moore to Kevin Walters on ABC Radio: "Alfie Langer was so nervous before a big game like the Grand Final that he always threw up. Did you have a pre-game ritual, mate?"

Walters: "Yeah, I never sat anywhere near Alfie."





Retired professional Malik Jabir knows why the soccer players in his native Ghana get tired too quickly: "They don't sleep enough and don't train enough, and they engage in too much sex.

"There are beautiful young girls in Ghana and they won't leave them alone. There is time for sex and time for football, but if you mix the two, you will never reach the top."

You listening, Aaron Smith?



Aussie Lachlan Coote, on playing rugby league for Scotland and gaining a draw against the Kiwis: "I've played in grand finals and this is right up there.

"No-one rated us. We changed in broom closets.

"They had to move the broom and the vacuum cleaner out to get the Scotland team in."





South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, on fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who took seven wickets in the win over Australia in Perth: "I'm sleeping with him tonight."



NO S***!, SHERLOCK



Olympic official, talking about why the water at the Rio Olympics diving pool went from blue to green: "Chemistry is not an exact science."

SPORT AND POLITICS

San Antonio Spurs basketball coach Gregg Popovich, on the Trump election: "I'm a rich white guy and I'm sick to my stomach thinking about it.

"I can't imagine being a Muslim right now or a woman, or an African-American, a Hispanic, a handicapped person. How disenfranchised they might feel.

"And for anyone in those groups that voted for him, it's just beyond my comprehension how they ignore all of that. My final conclusion is, my big fear is - we are Rome."



Rory McIlroy defends his decision not to play in the Olympics and says he would be watching the "stuff that matters" at home: "Look, it's my opinion.

"I think my opinion is shared by a few people, but some people may think it's wrong and that's fine.

"I've spent seven years trying to please everyone and I figured out that I can't really do that, so I may as well be true to myself."



- NZ Herald