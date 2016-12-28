Bangladesh wins toss, bowls in 2nd ODI vs. New Zealand

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) " Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl Thursday in the second one-day international against New Zealand at Saxton Oval.

While New Zealand retained the lineup that won the first match at Christchurch by 77 runs, Bangladesh made three changes and named three players to make one-day international debuts.

Nurul Hasan takes the place of wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahman, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match series with a hamstring injury. Leg-spinner Tanbir Hayder replaces Mustafizur Rahman, who is being rested, and right armer Subashis Roy takes over from Taskin Ahmed.

The pitch at Saxton Oval had some grass cover and offered some assistance to fast bowlers, along with overcast conditions. Bangladesh captain Masrafe Mortaza said that influenced his decision to bowl, along with the knowledge the five previous one-day internationals at the stadium had been won by the team batting second.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmdullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Masrafe Mortaza (captain), Tanbir Hayder, Subashis Roy, Sabbir Rahman.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin, India. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.