Cricket: Challenge awaits bowlers in second ODI

A challenge awaits the bowlers in the second one-day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Saxton Oval.

The ground has hosted seven ODIs since 2014, of which six produced results. In 12 completed innings, only one team has been dismissed inside 50 overs. Sri Lanka were all out 276 with three balls to spare in January 2015.

Five of the six results have seen the chasing team haul in anywhere between 277 and 319. The exception was New Zealand beating the West Indies by 58 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method. With fine weather forecast, expect whoever bats first to need at least 300 as a par total.

The bowlers face pressure. In the 11 innings unaffected by weather, no side has scored at less than 5.5 runs per over. Mitchell McClenaghan has had the most success, taking four wickets, but no individual has secured more than three in an innings. Kane Williamson is the highest run-scorer with 221 at 55.25, including a century against Sri Lanka.

The consensus in the Black Caps camp appears to be that the pitch plays true but won't contain enough pace to surprise. A glimpse at a hessian-free area suggests nothing is about to change.

The teams might look to apply contrasting approaches.

New Zealand could persevere with Lockie Ferguson in the hope his pace hustles Bangladeshi batsmen still adjusting from flatter subcontinental wickets. At practice, Ferguson even beat Williamson a couple of times outside off stump. Trent Boult and Tim Southee would likely complete the attack, with Matt Henry to return in Boult's planned absence on New Year's Eve.

Bangladesh could consider bolstering their spin options. They are unlikely to beat the New Zealand batsmen off the wicket, but could take a punt in the air.

In Shakib Al Hasan, they have a world-class exponent of slow left-arm orthodox. Of the off-spinners, 21-year-old Mosaddek Hossain was their most economical bowler in Christchurch, conceding 5.71 runs from seven overs; and 19-year-old Mehedi Hasan, who is yet to make his ODI debut, took 12 for 159 to bowl them to victory in the second test against England.

When Bangladesh chased Scotland's 318 for eight in Nelson during the World Cup they used 27 overs of spin; at Hagley Oval on Boxing Day they used 17. It might be time to play further to their strengths, a point acknowledged by New Zealand batsman Neil Broom.

"They're a decent attack, but there's nothing there to scare you pace-wise and we're playing on good pitches."

He suggested the likes of Shakib, who trapped him lbw for 22 in Christchurch, could be a difficult proposition in Nelson. Broom was seen practising his footwork to Mitchell Santner in the nets as an antidote.

"He [Shakib] is a canny bowler, because even when there's not a lot of turn he varies his pace nicely and bowls quite slowly through the air. It's hard to bowl that slow and drop it on a length, so we'll try to combat that.

"The wicket's pretty slow. There doesn't tend to be a lot of pace in it, or demons."

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said the chase against Scotland had given his side confidence, even with wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out for around a fortnight after straining his left hamstring on Boxing Day.

"In Christchurch, our bowling and fielding were disappointing but the middle order got in and scored some runs.

"It's good to bat here [in Nelson] and our spinners have bowled well, so that's worth looking at."

Nurul Hasan, also known as 'Sohan', replaces Mushfiqur. He is yet to make his ODI debut, but has four stumpings, an average of 18 and strike rate of 126 from six T20Is.

