Tennis: Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal warm up on Abu Dhabi motorway

Andy Murray has played on the greatest courts on his route to securing his world No 1 status this year - but it's certain an Abu Dhabi motorway won't rank as one of them.

The 29-year-old is preparing to play at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an exhibition event in the United Arab Emirates which starts on December 29.

And ahead of the tournament, Murray was forced to knock the ball about with fellow tennis star Rafael Nadal in unusual surroundings.

The Scot and his Spanish rival, who were participating in the launch of the event, took part in a warm-up with the picturesque views of Al Maryah Island behind them.

Murray and Nadal, perhaps the two biggest names taking part in the event, were pictured knocking the ball on the peculiar surface.

It was part of the official players launch for the Mubadala exhibition event, which has been held annually since 2009.

Nadal won the tournament for a third time in his career last year, while two-time winner Murray will be looking to replicate that feat this year.

Joining Nadal and Murray at the Abu Dhabi tournament are Milos Raonic, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, David Goffin and Tomas Berdych.

Murray has been given a bye in the first round, which means he will face the winner of Tsonga vs Goffin on December 30 for a place in the final, which takes place a day later on Saturday.

Following the conclusion of this event, Murray will then compete in the Qatar Open before flying on to Australia for the 2017 season-opening Grand Slam.

- Daily Mail