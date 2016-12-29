Tennis: Sloane Stephens withdraws from ASB Classic

Defending champion Sloane Stephens has joined Ana Ivanovic as a high profile late withdrawal from next week's ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland.

The American's withdrawal due to injury came fast on the heels of Ivanovic's shock announcement this morning that she is retiring from top tennis due to the belief she can no longer compete at the highest level.

Stephens won this year's ASB Classic, defeating Germany's Julia Goerges in straight sets in the final.

Although disappointed by the twin losses of Ivanovic and Stephens, tournament director Karl Budge pointed out the field is still the strongest in the tournament's history.



Budge also revealed the tournament's three biggest drawards, Serena and Venus Williams and third seed Caroline Wozniacki are all boarding planes bound for Auckland today.

"It is obviously very disappointing for us," said Budge. "Ana has been a great supporter of this event.

It will be sad not to have her here in Auckland and around the tennis circuit in general."

Stephens has not played since the Rio Olympics August after injuring a foot and is obviously still troubled by the problem.

The tournament's headline act remains this era's predominant female player Serena Williams who has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles - a record she shares with Steffi Graf.

The 35‐year‐old American is the highest paid female athlete in the world.

Older sister Venus is back in Auckland for the fourth time after reaching the finals in 2014 and winning the tournament in 2015.

Auckland will be the first time the Williams sisters have played at the same international level since 1998.

Wozniacki first came to Auckland in 2009 as a 19-year-old and reached world No. 1 status the year after. She now has 25 WTA titles to her name.

Other notable names include Georges, ranked 54th in the world, and former champion Yanina Wickmayer (51).