Boxing: Tyson Fury finally realises Joseph Parker has his belt

Tyson Fury appears to have just realised Joseph Parker has taken his WBO heavyweight belt.

The colourful British boxer, currently in fighting limbo as he battles drug and mental health issues, bizarrely tweeted overnight congratulating Parker on winning the WBO belt - almost three weeks after it happened!

"Congratulations on winning the world title @joeparkerboxer job well done pal", Fury tweeted.

Congratulations on winning the world title @joeparkerboxer job well done pal. — GYPSYKING (@Tyson_Fury) December 28, 2016

Parker defeated Andy Ruiz Junior on December 10 in Auckland to claim the WBO belt vacated by Fury after he admitted to cocaine problems.

Parker won the WBO belt the same weekend Briton Anthony Joshua successfully defending the IBF heavyweight crown.

At the time Fury tweeted about the "bums" who had taken "my belts" away in an indirect shot at the likes of Parker and Joshua.

Parker's first WBO defence is tipped to be against Fury's undefeated cousin, Hughie Fury, possibly in New Zealand in April.