Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas back in hospital

Leading Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas is back in hospital, having again been taken from the Melbourne Cricket Ground by medical staff late yesterday.

Nine News confirmed that the Englishman had experienced a reoccurence of the severe abdominal pains that crippled him on day one of the Test match between Australia and Pakistan.

The Englishman was rushed to the Epworth Hospital and will undergo further testing throughout the evening. News of Nicholas' plight was a shock, as he had only returned to broadcast duties on day three and just minutes before the news broke, he had just finished an interview with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.

Nicholas was also suffering a strong headache and sweating profusely.

- news.com.au