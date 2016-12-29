Sir Bradley Wiggins announces retirement from professional cycling

Sir Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from cycling.

The 36-year-old was the first British winner of the Tour de France in 2012 and exits the sport as one of his country's most decorated riders on road and track.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Wiggins said:

"I have been lucky enough to live a dream and fulfil my childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12.

"I've met my idols and ridden with and alongside the best for 20 years. I have worked with the world's best coaches and managers who I will always be grateful to for their support.

"What will stick with me forever is the support and love from the public though thick and thin, all as a result of riding a pushbike for a living. 2012 blew my mind and was a gas.

"Cycling has given me everything and I couldn't have done it without the support of my wonderful wife Cath and our amazing kids.

Wiggins won his fifth Olympic gold in Rio this year as part of the team pursuit, adding to a tally that also includes a silver and two bronzes.

He competed in five successive Games from Sydney 2000 and reached a career high in 2012 when he completed an unprecedented double of a maiden Tour de France victory with Team Sky and a home Olympic triumph in the time-trial in London.

This article first appeared in Telegraph UK

- Daily Telegraph UK