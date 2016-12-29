4:16am Thu 29 December
Former Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins announces his retirement from professional cycling

LONDON (AP) " Former Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins announces his retirement from professional cycling.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

