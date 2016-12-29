Basketball: Breakers import kits up

Banter over role turns to reality for globe-trotter

Paul Carter used to joke with countryman Akil Mitchell about his friend's basketball career in far-flung New Zealand.

Mitchell would talk up New Zealand and suggest his 29-year-old American friend come Downunder and play for the Breakers.

What previously seemed like a banter-driven pipedream becomes reality tomorrow night when Carter suits up alongside Mitchell for the New Zealand ANBL franchise against the Sydney Kings across the Tasman.

Carter was officially confirmed yesterday as the Breakers' new import and injury replacement and cover for Corey Webster and swingman Tom Abercrombie, who is out for two to three weeks with a broken hand.

The club expects Carter to play against Sydney across the Tasman tomorrow night, although he is unlikely to start.

For now, he said he is just looking to adjust to his new surroundings after arriving in Auckland on Boxing Day.

"It was a quick turnaround, it wasn't anywhere on the radar to play in New Zealand," he said.

"But Akil Mitchell is a good friend of mine [and lately] he has been joking 'when are you coming to New Zealand'.

"And I guess through some injuries in the wing position there was an opportunity and [it happened to] work out."

Breakers coach Paul Henare said he was pleased to have secured a player of Carter's experience in such a short time frame at a tough time of the year to recruit new players.

"Paul is a very experienced player through different experiences around the world. We will rely on this experience to slot into the group seamlessly and to be able to express himself and his skill-set.

"It was also very important that we found someone that can fit into our club standards and expectations and we're confident that Paul fits the bill there too.

"As with all our players we'll expect him to fully commit to what we are trying to do defensively. However, we have lost a lot of offensive punch over the last couple of weeks so he'll have opportunities to help us at that end too."

Carter has a year playing professionally in France under his belt, as well as two years in the D-League and most recently found himself on a short-term injury cover contract in Germany.

"I have been playing in Berlin, at a pretty big club. It was interesting, I was there as an injury replacement and did okay, I didn't play as much as I would have liked but they had a great coach and good people and I had a good experience."

Carter flew in from New Orleans where he enjoyed a couple of weeks at home before he got the call to come to New Zealand, a country that he didn't know too much about.

"I have spoken to Akil, he loves it here and ... he told me great things about the team, the coaching and the environment am I getting into and things like that.

"As far as the country is concerned though I have just always seen beautiful things - I am a huge Lord of the Rings fan so when I heard about this chance I thought 'wow' that is amazing - but I know this is a great country and I am just excited to be here."

Carter knows that he will be a role player within the team, and whatever that means he needs to bring to the floor he is ready to go.

"I have an all-round game, a great IQ for the game which a lot of the guys here already have which is great. I bring good energy, length, I am coachable and will do whatever needs to be done to help the team."

- NZ Herald