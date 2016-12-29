Motorsport: Stockcars rising star signs up

NASCAR star Kyle Larson will race a midget during the World 50 Lapper at Springs Speedway on January 3 as part of the United Truck Parts International Midget Series.

The 24-year-old American, who finished seventh in the Nascar Sprint Cup this year, will return to New Zealand to drive the USA No1 Breka/Toyota.

"This car has been shelved for the series in anticipation of this deal being signed," said the car's owner, Harley Taylor. "It's a thrill to have this guy here. How many other tracks outside the US get to run a guy of this quality?"

Larson drives the No42 Chevrolet in the Nascar Sprint Cup for Chip Ganassi Racing. He was 2014 Rookie of the Year, and won his first Sprint Cup race at Michigan in 2016, celebrating his win with his signature steering-wheel-off doughnuts as a salute to the crowd.

- NZ Herald