Motorsport: Springs to remember favourite US midget ace

By Dale Budge

Western Springs Speedway will welcome in the New Year on Sunday by honouring a favourite son who was lost in 2016.

American speedway star Bryan Clauson died in August after a crash at Belleville High-Banks Speedway in Kansas.

He was a three-time USAC National Midget Series champion and two-time USAC Sprint Car Series champion. He also competed in IndyCars and NASCAR.

The 27-year-old was a regular visitor to New Zealand and was scheduled to compete here this summer.

Vodafone Springs Speedway promoter Greg Mosen says this weekend's meeting will pay tribute to the popular American.

"The King of the Springs, which is traditionally a 40-lap race, is going to be a 39-lap race this year because he ran car No 39," Mosen told the NZ Herald.

"We are going to run the race a bit differently. The car he was due to race here this year - car #39 - is going to be driven by a family friend around the track in front of the pace truck to signify the start of that main event.

"When that car comes off they will all grid up ready to race and we are going to leave the pole position open for Bryan - the highest you will be able to qualify is No 2."

The night will also open with a tribute to Clauson.

"We have put together a montage of him racing and some stills up on the screen as a bit of a remembrance for Bryan.

"All the drivers will come out onto the track and this will play on the big screen with a moment's silence.

"We are flying his fianc Lauren down so she will be here.

"She will get interviewed at some point through the night.

"She will be out in the pace truck along with the sponsors of the series - United Truck Parts - they were very close to Bryan because they brought him down every year and they went up to his funeral."

The night will be an emotional one for many of the drivers and spectators who got to know Clauson over his numerous visits to New Zealand.

He formed strong friendships here and was liked by all.

"He won the 50-lapper for the first time last year," Mosen said.

"That was the one race that he hadn't won. He loved it down here - everyone knows him and he was great for the sport.

"While it is the King of Springs it is really the Bryan Clauson show."

- NZ Herald