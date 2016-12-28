South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 1st test scoreboard

11:30pm Wed 28 December
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Wednesday after Sri Lanka was bowled out for 205 on Day 3 in its first innings in the first cricket test against South Africa at St. George's Park:

Dimuth Karunaratne b Abbott 5

Kaushal Silva lbw b Philander 16

Kusal Perera c De Kock b Philander 7

Kusal Mendis c De Kock b Abbott 0

Angelo Mathews c Elgar b Rabada 39

Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Philander 28

Dhananjaya de Silva c De Kock b Philander 43

Rangana Herath lbw b Maharaj 24

Dushmantha Chameera c Amla b Abbott 19

Suranga Lakmal c Abbott b Philander 4

Nuwan Pradeep not out 8

Extras (4lb, 5w, 3nb) 12

TOTAL: (all out) 205

Overs: 64.5

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-19, 3-22, 4-61, 5-94, 6-121, 7-157, 8-181, 9-185, 10-205.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 20-7-45-5 (2nb), Kyle Abbott 21.5-4-63-3, Kagiso Rabada 13-3-63-1 (1nb, 1w), Keshav Maharaj 10-3-30-1.

Stephen Cook not out 12

Dean Elgar not out 26

Extras: (1nb) 1

TOTAL: (for 0 wickets) 39

Overs: 11.

Still to bat: Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Kyle Abbott, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 5-0-19-0, Nuwan Pradeep 4-0-13-0 (1nb), Angelo Mathews 2-0-7-0.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.

Reserve umpire Shaun George stood in for Rod Tucker as TV umpire on Day 2.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

