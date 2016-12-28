South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 1st test scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Wednesday after Sri Lanka was bowled out for 205 on Day 3 in its first innings in the first cricket test against South Africa at St. George's Park:
Dimuth Karunaratne b Abbott 5
Kaushal Silva lbw b Philander 16
Kusal Perera c De Kock b Philander 7
Kusal Mendis c De Kock b Abbott 0
Angelo Mathews c Elgar b Rabada 39
Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Philander 28
Dhananjaya de Silva c De Kock b Philander 43
Rangana Herath lbw b Maharaj 24
Dushmantha Chameera c Amla b Abbott 19
Suranga Lakmal c Abbott b Philander 4
Nuwan Pradeep not out 8
Extras (4lb, 5w, 3nb) 12
TOTAL: (all out) 205
Overs: 64.5
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-19, 3-22, 4-61, 5-94, 6-121, 7-157, 8-181, 9-185, 10-205.
Bowling: Vernon Philander 20-7-45-5 (2nb), Kyle Abbott 21.5-4-63-3, Kagiso Rabada 13-3-63-1 (1nb, 1w), Keshav Maharaj 10-3-30-1.
Stephen Cook not out 12
Dean Elgar not out 26
Extras: (1nb) 1
TOTAL: (for 0 wickets) 39
Overs: 11.
Still to bat: Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Kyle Abbott, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 5-0-19-0, Nuwan Pradeep 4-0-13-0 (1nb), Angelo Mathews 2-0-7-0.
Toss: South Africa.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.
Reserve umpire Shaun George stood in for Rod Tucker as TV umpire on Day 2.
