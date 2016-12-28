11:08pm Wed 28 December
South Africa 39-0, leads Sri Lanka by 120 runs in 1st test

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " South Africa was 39-0 in its second innings to lead Sri Lanka by 120 runs when rain stopped play on Day 3 of the first cricket test at St. George's Park on Wednesday.

South Africa 1st innings: 286 in 98.5 overs (JP Duminy 63, Stephen Cook 59; Suranga Lakmal 5-63, Rangana Herath 2-48).

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 205 in 64.5 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 43, Angelo Mathews 39; Vernon Philander 5-45, Kyle Abbott 3-63).

South Africa 2nd innings: 39-0 in 11 overs (Dean Elgar 26 not out).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

