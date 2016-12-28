Coma-induced freestyle World Cup skier flown to Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) " A Swedish freestyle World Cup skier in a medically induced coma after crashing on an Italian hill has been transferred to a hospital in Sweden.

Swedish ski cross federation doctor Jakob Swanberg says Anna Holmlund's condition was stable enough for her to be flown to Stockholm's Karolinska Institutet hospital.

Swanberg said late Tuesday that the 29-year-old Holmlund, a three-time ski cross World Cup champion, was in "an unchanged condition," adding that "Anna remains in a coma and still needs to be in intensive care."

Holmlund, who won bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, lost consciousness after hitting her head during the crash on Dec. 19, and was flown by helicopter to Bolzano, where she underwent brain surgery.