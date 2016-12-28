South Africa takes 81-run lead after Sri Lanka out for 205

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Vernon Philander took a wicket with the first ball of the day, and two wickets in Wednesday's first over, as South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 205 for an 81-run first-innings lead in the first test.

Philander ended with 5-45, his 11th five-wicket haul in 38 tests, to put South Africa on top in the series opener at St. George's Park.

On the first ball of the morning, Philander had Dhananjaya de Silva caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to get rid of the tourists' top scorer. Sri Lanka added just 21 runs to its overnight total of 181-7.

Fellow seamer Kyle Abbott took 3-63 for South Africa, removing Dushmantha Chameera to end the innings and give the Proteas a solid advantage at the start of the third day.