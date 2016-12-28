NBA: Steven Adams slams highlight reel dunk in win over Miami Heat

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Steven Adams made another important contribution for the Oklahoma City Thunder today, with a strong offensive performance in their 106-94 victory over the Miami Heat.

The New Zealander finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and provided one of the highlights of the night with a stunning dunk.

Adams provided good support for star point guard Russell Westbrook, who recorded his 15th triple double of the season.

Westbrook managed 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes on court.

The Thunder led 33-19 after the first quarter, and held an 18 point advantage heading into the final period.

The match continued an impressive month for Adams, who averages 13.6 points and 7 rebounds per game across December.

- NZ Herald