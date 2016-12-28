Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard Wednesday at the end of Pakistan's first innings on the third day of the second cricket test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Sami Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9

Azhar Ali not out 205

Babar Azamc Smith b Hazelwood 23

Younis Khan b Bird 21

Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11

Asad Shafiq c Smith b Bird 50

Sarfraz Ahmed c Renshaw b Hazelwood 10

Mohammad Amir c Wade b Starc 29

Sohail Khan run out 65

Wahab Riyaz c and b Hazelwood 1

Extras (4b,9lb,1nb,5w) 19

Total: (for nine wickets declared) 443

Overs: 126.3. Batting time: 583 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-60, 3-111, 4-125, 5-240, 6-268, 7-317, 8-435, 9-443.

Did not bat: Yasir Shah.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 31-6-125-1 (5w) Josh Hazelwood 31-11-50-3, Jackson Bird 34-5-113-3 (1nb), Nathan Lyon 23-1-115-1, Steve Smith 3-0-9-0, Nic Maddinson 3-0-18-0.

Toss: Pakistan.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

Television umpire: Richard Illingworth. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.