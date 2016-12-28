The Rock's ridiculous cheat day

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Because it's just before midnight and the man otherwise known as Dwayne Johnson is hungry. Damn hungry.

A notoriously heavy eater - and animal in the gym - The Rock also partakes in what muscleheads refer to as "cheat day".

For the uninformed, a "cheat day" is the one day of the week - or fortnight, if you're more strict - where fitness fanatics will break from their diets to overindulge in the food they're not allowed to eat any other time.

Pizza, chocolate, cake, ice cream, you name it. If it's delicious and bad for you - it's on the menu.

So as the clock struck 11.45pm yesterday, the 44-year-old professional wrestler turned highest-paid actor in the world decided to treat himself. And like he does in everything in life, The Rock went all in on his cheat meal.

"Eight slices of sour dough French toast topped with loads of apple pie," The Rock wrote on Instagram.

"Sat on the couch like the big, brown, bald, tattooed glutinous version of Jabba the Hutt and watched the Force Awakens again.

"It was my Christmas gift to myself and I want everyone out there to remember one of our golden rules during the holidays, 'Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself'."

Eight slices of French toast topped with apple pie might sound excessive, but The Rock doesn't have a regular-sized stomach.

Continued below.

Related Content Rich-lister teen who punched officer unconscious finishes second yacht race aboard Volvo 70 Giacomo Motorsport: Talented teen confirmed for Toyota Racing Series Basketball: George Karl alleges NBA players using steroids

In order to stay the incredible specimen he is, he eats a lot even when he's not cheating. According to People, The Rock's breakfast includes 280 grams of roasted potatoes, 280 grams of grilled steak and six scrambled egg whites.

Three hours later he tucks into 280 grams of grilled chicken, one and a half cups of rice. Then, three hours later he has 280 grams of bison, one and a half cups of rice and salad.

But it's not over yet. Three hours later the former pro wrestler has 280 grams of chicken salad and 280 grams of roasted potatoes. And finally, three hours after that he'll have his final meal of the night - oatmeal mixed with 10 egg whites and some peanut butter. And he washes all of those meals down with 11 litres of water. Sounds exhausting, but these are the results.

A photo posted by therock (@therock) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:57am PST

A photo posted by therock (@therock) on Nov 18, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

- news.com.au