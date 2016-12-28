Boxing: Joseph Parker wants to be there for Joshua v Klitschko

Joseph Parker could be in attendance when IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua puts his title on the line against Wladimir Klitschko in London.

Parker's management told The Express that they are considering a massive unification fight against Joshua or Klitschko in London next August.

"Joe could be [at Joshua v Klitschko] to call out the winner for a mega-fight at Wembley in the late summer to unify the belts," said Duco Events director David Higgins.

"That's what we want - to unify the belts and we are willing to lose trying. If the other belt holders shared our views it would fix the heavyweight division.

"Any heavyweight worth their salt should be looking to unify the division and hold all the belts. When the belts aren't unified, the public are confused about who is the champion."

The Joshua and Klitschko bout for the IBF heavyweight belt is scheduled for April 29.