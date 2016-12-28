Basketball: LeBron James reveals his pregame diet

LeBron James has revealed his pregame diet in an interview with Business Insider, and it's pretty much what you would expect.

"Before competition for me would be like a chicken breast and maybe a little pasta. The carbs help because you're going out and playing a lot of minutes," James told Business Insider.

"But a salad and some veggies will have me perfectly fine. And before the game I might have a protein shake and some fruit, and I'll be ready to go. But as far as pies or pizza and sandwiches and french fries - I can't. I'll wait for that after the game. I can't do that before the game."

James, who turns 32 this week, looks to be in the best shape of his life. Coming off a season where he won his third title and was named Finals MVP, James was recently announced as AP's Male Athlete of the Year.