Basketball: LeBron James reveals his pregame diet

LeBron James (R) is in arguably the best shape of his life. Photo / Instagram
LeBron James has revealed his pregame diet in an interview with Business Insider, and it's pretty much what you would expect.

"Before competition for me would be like a chicken breast and maybe a little pasta. The carbs help because you're going out and playing a lot of minutes," James told Business Insider.

"But a salad and some veggies will have me perfectly fine. And before the game I might have a protein shake and some fruit, and I'll be ready to go. But as far as pies or pizza and sandwiches and french fries - I can't. I'll wait for that after the game. I can't do that before the game."

James, who turns 32 this week, looks to be in the best shape of his life. Coming off a season where he won his third title and was named Finals MVP, James was recently announced as AP's Male Athlete of the Year.

