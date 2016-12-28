Tennis: Ana Ivanovic in doubt for ASB Classic

Michael Burgess is a sports writer for the Herald on Sunday.

Ana Ivanovic is in doubt for the 2017 ASB Classic.

The 29-year-old Serbian posted on social media that she will make a major announcement on Wednesday evening in England (Thursday morning NZT).

It's believed the former World No1 will confirm that she will be missing the Australasian swing, including the ASB Classic and the Australian Open.

The reasons are unknown at this stage, though it could be related to injuries that have blighted her seasons over the past two years.

Her absence would be the second major setback for the Auckland tournament in a matter of days, after Juan Martin Del Potro's injury-enforced withdrawal last Saturday.

Ivanovic has been a popular figure in Auckland.

She beat Venus Williams to take the title in 2015 - in one of the best women's finals seen at Stanley Street - but was a surprise first round loser this year to Naomi Broady.

This past year was her worst WTA campaign in more than a decade.

Ivanovic ended the year outside the top 50 for the first time since 2004, and had first round losses at Wimbledon and New York. Ivanovic was also stopped in the third round at the Australian and French Opens, and announced after the US Open that she was taking a break from the WTA tour to rest a wrist injury.

Ivanovic has also made no secret of her desire to start a family, in the wake of her marriage to German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger in Venice last July.

Tomorrow's announcement may relate to a successful pregnancy.

- NZ Herald