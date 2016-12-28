Basketball: George Karl alleges NBA players using steroids

George Karl's comments about some of his former players in his upcoming new book, "Furious George" drew an angry response last week, and another excerpt is sure to draw more reaction this week.

Karl, who was fired by the Sacramento Kings last April, probably has coached his last NBA game after 1,175 wins with six teams in a career dating back to 1984, and he apparently feels free to say whatever he thinks about both the league and its players.

Tuesday's allegation in an excerpt obtained by NBC Sports: NBA players are doping.

"We've got a more thorough drug-testing program than the NFL or MLB, which we always brag about. But we've still got a drug issue, though a different one than thirty years ago. And this one bothers me more than the dumbasses who got in trouble with recreational drugs.

"I'm talking about performance-enhancing drugs - like steroids, human growth hormone, and so on.

It's obvious some of our players are doping. How are some guys getting older - yet thinner and fitter? How are they recovering from injuries so fast? Why the hell are they going to Germany in the off-season? I doubt it's for the sauerkraut.

"More likely it's for the newest, hard-to-detect blood boosters and PEDs they have in Europe. Unfortunately, drug testing always seems to be a couple steps behind drug hiding. Lance Armstrong never failed a drug test. I think we want the best athletes to succeed, not the biggest, richest cheaters employing the best scientists. But I don't know what to do about it.