8:40am Wed 28 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bradley out as Swansea manager after less than 3 months

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) " American coach Bob Bradley has been fired as Swansea manager, less than three months after taking charge at the English Premier League club.

Swansea announced Bradley's departure on Tuesday, a day after the team's 4-1 home loss to West Ham.

Bradley won two of his 11 games in charge after replacing Francesco Guidolin to become the first coach from the United States in England's top division.

Swansea is next to last in the standings, only above Hull on goal difference.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 28 Dec 2016 09:26:30 Processing Time: 10ms