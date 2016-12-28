Cricket: Aussie coach rips Brendon McCullum for "apricot" shirt

There was plenty of entertainment happening off the pitch as the Sydney Sixers took on the Perth Scorchers in the BBL at the SCG on Tuesday night.

Australian coach Darren Lehmann was glued to his TV down in Melbourne and was quick to let commentator and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum know he wasn't impressed with his kit - a pale orange shirt.

@gilly381 @tensporttv Question , do I have to wear that shirt that Baz has on ? — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) December 27, 2016

@darren_lehmann @gilly381 We've got an extra special one waiting for you — TEN Sport (@tensporttv) December 27, 2016

Oh my god please no ... https://t.co/xRxMdfTrvM — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) December 27, 2016

"They reckon apricot's coming in next year so good luck," McCullum replied.

Lehmann then took aim at Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist, who was as well known for his larger-than-average ears as he was for his explosive batting.

Do I have to have those big ear phones on @gilly381 ? How do they fit you? @tensporttv — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) December 27, 2016

"Darren Lehmann's now had a crack at two of the three commentators," Gilchrist said later in the broadcast, pointing out colleague Mark Waugh had yet to cop any stick.

On the field, Johan Botha demonstrated just what T20 cricket is all about as the former South African skipper pulled off a special play for the Sixers.

Scorchers wicket-keeper Sam Whiteman swung a Sean Abbott slower delivery away to the leg side, looking to clear the short boundary. But he didn't get all of it and Botha made him pay.

Fielding on the fence just in front of square, the all-rounder ran around to his right and took a smart catch right in front of his eyes. Knowing his momentum would carry him over the rope, the 34-year-old calmly threw the ball up as he stepped over the boundary before skipping back inside the field of play and regathering. Whiteman had to go.

"Brilliant, brilliant," Adam Gilchrist said. "That's just a piece of magic. The modern cricketers, they practice all this stuff at training."

It was a crucial take as Whiteman had raced to 28 off just 15 balls before that delivery. Only Mitch Marsh with an unbeaten 31 did better than the left-hander with the bat.

The visitors never got going, losing regular wickets throughout their innings. They battled their way to 8/130 at the end of 20 overs as Sydney's bowlers did brilliantly to restrict a batting order that ran deep.

Botha took a much simpler catch later in the innings, swallowing an offering from Adam Voges at long off. He also contributed with the ball, taking the key wicket of Ashton Agar late in the innings and only conceding 26 runs from his four overs.

The Scorchers' modest total was always going to be difficult to defend, especially after the visitors opted to rest star quick Mitchell Johnson. Johnson claimed 3-33 in Perth's win over the Adelaide Strikers last Friday night, but is being "managed" by the Perth outfit to ensure the 35-year-old lasts the tournament.

Even after losing English import Jason Roy - the side's best performer in their last-start 60-run loss to the Hobart Hurricanes - the Sixers cruised to victory. Roy succumbed to back spasms during training on Monday and Ryan Carters got a call-up while Brad Haddin was promoted to opener.

Haddin made only seven, but his 34-run first-wicket stand with Sam Billings (40 off 30 balls) in barely four overs set up the Sixers' innings. Handy contributions from skipper Moises Henriques (24 off 21), Jordan Silk (28 off 28) and Botha (30 not out off 19) ensured the Sixers got home comfortably with two full overs to spare.

