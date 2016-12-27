Lakmal takes 5 as Sri Lanka bowls South Africa out for 286

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Suranga Lakmal took his first five-wicket haul in tests as Sri Lanka bowled out South Africa for 286 in its first innings early on Day 2 of the series opener on Tuesday.

Lakmal's slick display of seam bowling led Sri Lanka's revival as South Africa lost its last seven wickets for 73 runs at St. George's Park, a quick slide for the home team after it started strongly and reached 104-0 and then 213-3 on Day 1.

However, Sri Lanka struggled immediately in its first innings, with Kyle Abbott taking two wickets for South Africa to have the tourists 37-3 at lunch.

Abbott bowled Dimuth Karunaratne (5) and had Kusal Mendis caught behind for a duck for his 2-13. Vernon Philander removed Kusal Perera, leaving opener Kaushal Silva 12 not out and captain Angelo Mathews 5 not out to see Sri Lanka to the end of the session.

Lakmal completed his five wicket spell early on the second day as South Africa, 267-6 overnight, lost 4-19 and lasted less than nine overs in the morning session.

Lakmal's rare achievement made him only the third Sri Lankan seam bowler after Chanaka Welegedara (in 2011) and Dilhara Fernando (in 2000) to take five wickets in an innings in a test in South Africa.

Lakmal was largely responsible for two Sri Lankan fightbacks, first after the South African openers had put on their century stand and then when JP Duminy (63) was going well and the home team had motored past 200 for just three wickets.

Lakmal picked up South Africa's first three wickets on the first day, having both openers and Hashim Amla caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal. He removed captain Faf du Plessis just before stumps on Monday and finished with 5-63 with the wicket of tailender Keshav Maharaj on Tuesday morning.

Spinner Rangana Herath took 2-48 and Nuwan Pradeep 2-66.

South Africa wasted a solid half-century by opener Stephen Cook (59) and an attacking innings by Duminy as six of the Proteas' top seven made starts but none of them went on to a big score.

South Africa's first innings was wrapped up quickly on Tuesday: Pradeep forced Vernon Philander to top-edge to midwicket trying a hook shot, Maharaj edged behind off Lakmal, Abbott was run out in a mix-up with Quinton de Kock, and De Kock had his stumps shattered by a quick yorker from Pradeep.