US skier Mikaela Shiffrin leads World Cup GS after 1st run

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) " Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest time in the opening run of a giant slalom on Tuesday.

The American, who is seeking her second win in the discipline, timed 59.91 seconds on the icy Panorama course to lead Italians Manuela Moelgg and Marta Bassino by 0.27 and 0.49, respectively.

Tessa Worley of France, who won the previous two giant slaloms, was 0.80 behind, and defending overall champion Lara Gut of Switzerland had 1.36 to make up in the second run.

Returning from a 14-month injury layoff, two-time former overall champion Anna Veith of Austria finished 3.21 seconds off the lead and failed to qualify for the final run.

The race replaces the GS that was canceled because of high winds in Courchevel, France, last week.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

