[South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 1st test scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday after South Africa was bowled out for 286 in its first innings in the first cricket test against Sri Lanka at St. George's Park:
South Africa 1st Innings=
Stephen Cook c Chandimal b Lakmal 59
Dean Elgar c Chandimal b Lakmal 45
Hashim Amla c Chandimal b Lakmal 20
JP Duminy lbw b Herath 63
Faf du Plessis c Karunaratne b Lakmal 37
Temba Bavuma lbw b Herath 3
Quinton de Kock b Pradeep 37
Vernon Philander c Chameera b Pradeep 13
Keshav Maharaj c Chandimal b Lakmal 0
Kyle Abbott run out Perera/Chandimal 0
Kagiso Rabada not out 0
Extras (3lb, 1w, 5nb) 9
TOTAL: (all out) 286
Overs: 98.5
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 27-9-63-5, Nuwan Pradeep 21.5-5-66-2 (2nb), Angelo Mathews 13-5-26-0 (1w), Dushmantha Chameera 14-1-68-0 (3nb), Rangana Herath 20-4-48-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-12-0.
Sri Lanka team: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.
Toss: South Africa.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.
Reserve umpire Shaun George stood in for Rod Tucker as TV umpire on Day 2.
