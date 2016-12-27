[South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 1st test scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday after South Africa was bowled out for 286 in its first innings in the first cricket test against Sri Lanka at St. George's Park:

South Africa 1st Innings=

Stephen Cook c Chandimal b Lakmal 59

Dean Elgar c Chandimal b Lakmal 45

Hashim Amla c Chandimal b Lakmal 20

JP Duminy lbw b Herath 63

Faf du Plessis c Karunaratne b Lakmal 37

Temba Bavuma lbw b Herath 3

Quinton de Kock b Pradeep 37

Vernon Philander c Chameera b Pradeep 13

Keshav Maharaj c Chandimal b Lakmal 0

Kyle Abbott run out Perera/Chandimal 0

Kagiso Rabada not out 0

Extras (3lb, 1w, 5nb) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 286

Overs: 98.5

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 27-9-63-5, Nuwan Pradeep 21.5-5-66-2 (2nb), Angelo Mathews 13-5-26-0 (1w), Dushmantha Chameera 14-1-68-0 (3nb), Rangana Herath 20-4-48-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-12-0.

Sri Lanka team: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.

Reserve umpire Shaun George stood in for Rod Tucker as TV umpire on Day 2.