Lakmal takes 5 as Sri Lanka bowls South Africa out for 286

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Suranga Lakmal took his first five-wicket haul in tests as Sri Lanka bowled out South Africa for 286 in its first innings early on Day 2 of the series opener on Tuesday.

Lakmal's slick display of seam bowling led Sri Lanka's revival as South Africa lost its last seven wickets for 73 runs at St. George's Park. Lakmal completed his five wicket haul early on the second day as South Africa lost 4-19 on Tuesday morning.

Lakmal was largely responsible for two Sri Lankan fightbacks, first when South Africa was 104-0 and then when JP Duminy (63) was going well and the home team was 213-3.

Lakmal finished with 5-63 after he removed tailender Keshav Maharaj for his fifth scalp. Spinner Rangana Herath took 2-48 and Nuwan Pradeep 2-66.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

