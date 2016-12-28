Cricket: Kane Williamson set to crunch the numbers

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson is famously averse to wallowing in statistical milestones each summer.

Still, that doesn't stop cricket tragics doing it for him.

Another dominant innings loomed on Monday against Bangladesh before he edged behind for 31 from 36 balls. The ball appeared to be under yoyo-like control from Williamson's bat as he worked singles off his pads in to the legside and pierced the offside off the back foot.

Fans were also treated to a feat. Williamson became the fastest New Zealander to 4000 ODI runs. He completed the achievement in 96 innings, beating Martin Guptill's mark of 112. Williamson was the fourth fastest in history behind Hashim Amla (81), Sir Viv Richards (88) and Virat Kohli (93). He was equal with Gordon Greenidge and in front of Brian Lara (100), Dean Jones (102), Sourav Ganguly and AB de Villiers (105).

What further records can we expect this international season with five tests, 10 ODIs and four T20Is to come?

Williamson should reach 5000 test runs. He has 4648 at present, so with an average of 49.44 and as many as 10 more knocks available by March, the odds suggest he will get there in seven or eight innings. If he does it in seven, he would be 25th fastest, equal with Ricky Ponting's 110; if he does it in eight, he would be 26th fastest, equal with Graeme Smith's 111.

If that's the case, he would be the fastest New Zealander. Martin Crowe took 117 innings.

Several other records are coming under threat: the most test centuries (Williamson's third on 14 behind Crowe's 17 and Ross Taylor's 16), the most ODI centuries (Williamson is fourth on eight behind Nathan Astle's 16, Taylor's 15 and Guptill's 11) and breaking his and Andrew Jones' record of six consecutive ODI innings of 50 or more.

Williamson's progress comes with a proviso which has not been in place until this summer. Inheriting the captaincy can tend to stifle or enhance run flow. The latter is working thus far.

As a captain in eight tests, Williamson's average is 50.91 compared to 49.23 beforehand. He has led in 28 of his 102 ODIs for an average of 48.38 contrasted against 45.13 in his 74 other matches. In T20Is his average is 36.33 in 17 games as skipper versus 32.46 in the 18 contests he wasn't.

The joy is less in the statistics and more in watching Williamson bat.

